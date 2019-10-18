1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas- One person is dead and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ector County Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:50 p.m.. the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash, located at State Loop 338, five miles south of Odessa, said DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on State Loop 338, and a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on State Loop 338.

Then, the Nissan entered the northbound lane and struck the truck-tractor head-on, said Villarreal.

The driver of the Nissan, Wendy S. Bryan, 40 of Crane, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner, according to DPS.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Johnny E. Johnson, 54 of Odessa, suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

The crash remained under investigation Friday.