1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lamb Co., DPS says

LAMB COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after reports of a two-vehicle crash in Lamb County Wednesday, the Texas Department of Safety said in a news release.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., DPS responded to reports of the crash on US 70, six miles west of Earth.

According to the investigation, a Ford Escort was traveling eastbound on US 70 approaching the intersection at Farm to Market Road 303. A Chevrolet Silverado turned left in front of the Ford, and both vehicles collided at the intersection, DPS said.

The driver of the Ford, Roberto Fuentes, 68, of Earth, was killed as a result of his injuries, DPS said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Stephen Edwards, 68, of Earth, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for serious injuries, DPS said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.