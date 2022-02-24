HOBBS, New Mexico – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Hobbs last night around 10:30.

Lea County law enforcement held a news conference Thursday afternoon. HPD Interim Chief of Police, August Fons, explained what led to the shooting and what ultimately left one suspect dead.

“Bodycam footage from the officer’s bodycam revealed that the officer was talking to the driver and the suspect and asking them to step out of the vehicle at which time the driver of the vehicle fled on foot,” Fons said.

Hobbs police then said multiple gunshots were fired, and the officer and suspect were both shot.

Fons said, “There was also a female in the vehicle who was detained by another officer.” That suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Janessa Perez.

Perez then stole a cop car and fled before crashing it into a Wells Fargo drive-thru. According to Hobbs police, both suspects have a lengthy criminal history.

The male suspect, Daniel Ramirez, has shot several people in the past, along with drug arrests, domestic violence, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

Perez, on the other hand, had been arrested for felony aggravated battery, domestic violence, drug violations, concealing identity and numerous warrants, according to Fons.

He explained in the news conference how police shootings in the U.S. continue to get worse.

“According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 364 officers were shot last year, the highest number Since they ever started recording annual deaths in this country, ambush attacks on police are up 115% From the year 2020,” he explained.

Thankfully, the officer involved is in stable condition and is now recovering with his family.

For information on the HPD officer, his duty status and condition, contact the Hobbs Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Janessa Perez is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265.

To watch the full news conference, visit Hobbs police officer shot, suspect killed after shooting.