PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Bovina man is dead after an early morning accident east of Friona on Thursday, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on US 60 while a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was driving behind it, around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, about eight miles east of Friona. The truck slowed its speed while entering the turning lane and the Jeep ran into the truck’s trailer.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 34-year-old Bovina resident Eric Fierro Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene by the Parmer County Justice of the Peace, according to the release, The incident continues to be investigated by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.