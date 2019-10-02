1 dead after rollover in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas– One person died after a single-vehicle rollover in Mitchell County early Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Interstate 20, four miles west of Colorado City, said DPS Sergeant Fred Biddle.

A Ford pickup was traveling west on IH-20 when it went off the roadway to the north and rolled over coming to rest on the north service road, said Biddle.

The driver of the pickup, Brigido Delacruz, 72 of Loraine, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Delacruz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.