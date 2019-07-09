1 dead after vehicle-motorcycle crash in Gaines County

SEMINOLE, Texas — One person is dead after a vehicle-motorcycle crash in Gaines County Monday morning.

At about 8:48 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 180, four miles east of Seminole, said a DPS news release.

According to the preliminary investigation, a pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 180, while a motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. 180. The motorcycle turned left into the pathway of the pickup and they collided, said DPS.

The driver of the motorcycle, Marcus Ortega, 22 of Tampa, Florida, was pronounced dead at approximately 9:20 a.m. at Seminole Hospital by a Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the pickup, Carlos Guevara, 60 of Seminole, suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released, said DPS.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.