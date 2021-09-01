1 dead, another injured in Central Lubbock drive-by shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead and another was injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of 28th Street just after 1:00 a.m.

One male was pronounced deceased on scene. Another male was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to police.

The Metro Special Crimes Unit along with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit were leading the investigation.

This is a developing story, please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar