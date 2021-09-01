1 dead, another injured in Central Lubbock drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead and another was injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of 28th Street just after 1:00 a.m.

One male was pronounced deceased on scene. Another male was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to police.

The Metro Special Crimes Unit along with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit were leading the investigation.

