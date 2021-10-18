1 dead, went back into a house fire to rescue a dog in Central Lubbock, LFR said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said someone died in a house fire early Monday. Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of 47th Street just before 1:30 a.m. The house was “well involved” in fire, LFR said.

“Three people occupied the home and were able to escape,” LFR said. “One of the residents reentered the home to look for a dog. The resident was unable to escape after reentry.”

“When firefighters arrived, on the scene, the house was too involved to make entry for search and rescue,” LFR.

Firefighters later found the resident and the dog together – both lost their lives.

The two other residents suffered smoke inhalation and burns. They were both taken by EMS to a local hospital.

“Fire marshals are currently investigating the cause,” LFR said. “The house was deemed a total loss.”