LINCOLN, Neb. — Crime Stoppers in Lincoln, Nebraska released information and photos Friday morning, and said two dogs were poisoned. One of the dogs died.

“The suspect is believed to have been near the dog kennel on more than one occasion,” Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers said. “On the first occasion, the victim’s German Shepherd was killed by the poison.”

Crime Stoppers said it happened in May.

“On the second occasion, thankfully their second dog was inside as the suspect used tongs to slide a small container of orange pellets into the dog kennel,” Crime Stoppers also said.

Anyone with information can call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or clicking here to leave a tip.