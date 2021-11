LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured after Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a manufacturing plant in North Lubbock Friday.

According to LFR, there was an incident involving a hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB, 2301 North University.

One injury was reported at the time this article was published. LFR had no other information to release at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.