LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured after a shooting at an east Lubbock apartment complex.



Officers responded to a call for shots fired just after midnight at the Hilltop Apartments near Mackenzie park.



One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

No arrests had been made yet, according to Lubbock Police Department.



This is a developing story, please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.