1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Idalou Highway

IDALOU, Texas— One person suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Idalou Monday morning.

Just after 8:00 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at the intersection of FM 400 and Highway 62/82, said DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures.

A Ford pickup truck pulling a trailer was headed southbound on FM 400, while a Subaru was headed westbound on 62/82.

The pickup failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection, and the Subaru collided with the trailer being towed by the pickup, said Bures.

The driver of the Subaru, Stacy Skiles, 49 of Lubbock, was taken to University Medical Center for minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Marvin Arbeiter, 74 of Amarillo, was not injured.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.