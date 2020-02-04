1 person seriously injured after drive-by shooting in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas– One person was seriously injured after a drive-by shooting in Littlefield Monday night.

At approximately 11:27 p.m. Monday, Littlefield Police responded to the 500 block of E. 7th Street after reports of a drive-by shooting, according to Littlefield PD.

The victim was laying in bed when an unknown vehicle drove eastbound through the north alley in the 500 block of E. 7th Street. An occupant of the vehicle then fired multiple shots into the residence, according to police.

One of the bullet rounds struck the victim in the back of her right leg. Then, the vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction of travel, said police.

The victim, who was not identified by Tuesday, was transported to University Medical Center by Littlefield EMS, according to police. She was listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Farley or Detective Samuel Garcia at (806) 385-5161.