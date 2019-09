LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on the eastbound lanes of the South Loop 289 access road on University Avenue.

Officials responded to the scene just after 9:00 a.m., and police confirmed one person has serious injuries.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and drive with caution.

