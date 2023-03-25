LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said one person suffered serious injuries in a traffic collision Friday at 11:34 p.m. along 19th Street at the far western edge of Lubbock.

“LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is on scene at 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue following reports of a collision with injuries,” the Lubbock Police Department said.

Police radio traffic at the time indicated a pedestrian was hit. The police desk just before midnight confirmed a female was struck, but there was no information on the vehicle at that time.

An LBK Alert said 19th Street was closed for a time to eastbound traffic between Research Boulevard and Inler Avenue.