1 seriously injured after vehicle rear-ends semi-trailer near Slaton, DPS says

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One person was seriously injured after the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash near Slaton Friday.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., DPS responded to a report of the crash on US 84 near County Road 7200.

A truck tractor semi-trailer was pulling out of the Great Plains Distributors (Miller Lite/Coors Light), 5701 US 84, and was traveling northwest on US 84, DPS said.

The semi-trailer was in the left lane of travel and attempted to turn onto CR 7200. A passenger vehicle traveling on US 84 in the same direction of travel collided with the rear of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers were on the scene and were working clear the roadway at the time this article was published.

The case remained under investigation.