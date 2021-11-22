1 wounded after suspect fires gun in vehicle outside North Lubbock apartments, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured after a police report said his friend shot him while they were both sitting inside a vehicle outside a North Lubbock apartment complex Friday.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers were dispatched to the College Pointe Apartments, 201 Indiana Avenue, for a report of shots fired, just after 11:00 p.m.

The victim told officers he and the suspect were friends. While inside the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect discharged a firearm, striking the victim in the left arm, the report said.

According to the report, the suspect drove away. The victim got into another vehicle and drove to University Medical Center.

According to police, there was no update in the case Monday, and a suspect was not yet located.