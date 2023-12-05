Lubbock, Texas — AT&T and Human I-T partnered with Lubbock’s United way to give 100 refurbished laptop to students in the South Plains.

According to the press release, there are about 7,800 students grade K-12 that do not have internet access or a device to access the web.

AT&T area retail sales manager, Krista Guzman, told everythinglubbock.com, “it’s part of our AT&T Connected Learning Initiative. It’s a nationwide effort to help bridge the digital divide. And so we were able to partner with Human I-T and Lubbock area United Way to distribute 100 refurbished laptops to our students in the South Plains.”

Amanda McAfee, president and CEO of Lubbock Area United Way said, “It’s a really great thing for us to be doing right after Prop eight passed and being able to expand broadband in Texas, which is really going to help out our rural communities.”

An eighth grader, Benjamin Estrada, was one of the 100 students to receive one of the laptops who said he has been needing one and now that he has one, he has more opportunities available to him.

“I definitely myself like going more places now and I got a laptop, like research more stuff and use it in a good way and I just really just like, have fun with it”, said Estrada, “And just learn more ways how to do things like, say, sound like I like flow like since these are like football videos and or that just training.”

AT&T said they hope students like Estrada will now have the proper equipment and accessibility to be successful not only in school now, but down the road in their future.

Guzman said, “I think it’s critical. You know, the whole learning path for students, you know, is mostly done online. And so being able to provide these has been very impactful. So that they do not fall behind in the classroom and beyond. And we’re so happy to help.”