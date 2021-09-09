1,000 flags set up in honor of those lives lost on 9/11

LUBBOCK, Texas — Prosperity Bank, the City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD all partnered up to set up 1,000 flags at Kastmen Park Thursday morning in honor of first responders and those who lost their lives on September 11.

Red, white and blue are the colors that many individuals see as symbolic. Prosperity Bank and volunteers in the community gathered to place the flags.

“This is our annual event where we recognize and remember the victims from the 9/11 attack that took place several years ago,” Tony Whitehead, president of the West Texas area of Prosperity Bank, said.

Tony said this is a way for many to honor the victims.

“It’s not only a way for us to honor and remember those victims–it’s also a way for us to honor the first responders that also participated in that event and the aftermath,” Whitehead said.

The annual event of setting up one thousand flags started one year after the attack. Many individuals spotted the flags as they were driving by.

“As we were coming through, we saw the flags from the highway.” John Frank Hammermeister said. “We’re really proud to see the American flags up.”

Whitehead said this is a way that we don’t forget those people that lost their lives.

“We wanted to do this for our community to recognize that significant event that took place,” Whitehead said.