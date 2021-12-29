11 displaced after fire caused by ‘improperly discarded smoking material’

LUBBOCK, Texas– A structure fire at the Omni Apartments early Wednesday morning displaced 11 people, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said a downstairs occupant found the fire and called it in.

Fire crews arrived to the 4600 block of 54th Street and found a two-story, multi-family apartment building with heavy fire in a 2nd story apartment, according to LFR.

(Nexstar/staff)

Authorities said the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm. Firefighters put out the flames and contained them to four 2nd story apartments on the north side of the building.

The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material in the outside storage room, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported. Officials said apartment occupants were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.