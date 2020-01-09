12th Reagor Dykes employee took a plea

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mistry Canady, age not listed, made an initial appearance Wednesday in federal court – having accepted a plea agreement on December 30.

Canady was hired in by Reagor Dykes in 2010 and was promoted to office manager at the Spike Dykes Ford location in Lamesa. Court records said Canady and other employees of Reagor Dykes falsified paperwork so that the auto dealerships would not have to pay back loans to Ford Motor Credit Company on time.

Court records said Ford lost $27 million in “floor plan fraud.” A floor plan is particular kind of loan for auto dealerships. Other court records said Reagor Dykes also committed bank fraud.

Reagor Dykes filed for bankruptcy in August 2018.

Canady will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison. She is one of twelve former employees of Reagor Dykes to have accepted a felony plea bargain.

The auto dealerships were based in Lubbock, but the case is under investigation by the FBI office in Amarillo and the criminal cases are based in Amarillo.

The list of those who took a deal, so far, include: