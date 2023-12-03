LUBBOCK, Texas — Zaydrian Valdez was identified as the 14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting near 82nd Street and Highway 87, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a press release from LPD, Valdez, along with five other people, were committing vehicle burglaries during which firearms were stolen.

Zaydrian suffered a gunshot wound as the group was driving near 82nd Street and Highway 87.

The 14-year-old was taken to University Medical Center by a private vehicle, where he later died.

Lubbock Police said no arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing.