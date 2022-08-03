CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department was investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the head and died early Wednesday morning, according to a release.

Clovis PD said officers responded to the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 12:38 a.m. The initial report was for a male shot in the head.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was investigating the homicide, the release said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CPD at 575-769-1921. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Curry County Crimestoppers line at 575-763-7000.