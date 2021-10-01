$1B dairy plant to become largest capital investment in Lubbock history

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott and members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced Friday the new Leprino Farms dairy plant coming to Lubbock in 2025.

The new development makes the largest single private capital investment in Lubbock’s history, projected to bring $10.6 billion and 600 jobs into the local economy over the next decade.

Leprino Foods Co. submitted an application for the construction of 850,000 square foot nutrition facility on June 1.

“From our first very high-level meetings to today, deep down, we knew Lubbock was the right choice there was a fit around culture hard work and core values that just felt right,” Mike Durkin, CEO of Leprino Foods Company, said.

Leprino got help from local dairy farms and will hold over 120,000 cows to produce more than one million pounds of dairy products per day.

“Leprino is far more than just a global leader in the production of dairy products its also an outstanding employer and job creator and we are incredibly proud that you are investing in the people of Lubbock, Texas.” Governor Greg Abbott said.

Local leaders said that the partnership was well worth it.

“They are going to be good environmental partners as well,” County Judge Curtis Parrish said. “The way they use the natural resources of the community and then give back to the natural resources is absolutely perfect, so I’m looking forward to having them here. I think they’ll do nothing more but enhance not just our economy but our environment as well.”

Each member of the Lubbock City Council, County Commissioner’s Court, local school district superintendents and Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanek were also in attendance.

Mr. Durkin said while the plant will not be fully operational until 2025, they are already recruiting students from local universities for managerial positions. The company says the average pay for the 600 new jobs in the factory will be more than $50,000.