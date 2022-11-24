LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech issued a crime alert, saying there were two attempted armed robberies near the campus Wednesday night.

“At 10:17 p.m. on November 23, 2022, a 9-1-1 call was received from an individual reporting that a Hispanic male attempted to rob him in the alleyway behind IHOP near 18th and University,” the alert said.

“At 10:23 p.m., on November 23, 2022, a second 9-1-1 call was received from a second individual reporting a Hispanic male attempted to rob her near 15th street and Avenue X,” the alert said.

The first caller, TTU said, reported that the gunman wore a hoodie and a mask. The second caller reported that the gunman wore a jean jacket and a mask.

“Both callers said the Hispanic male pointed a gun at them,” the crime alert said.

TTU said, “While these incidents did not occur on university owned or controlled property, due to the multiple reports near campus we have issued this report to notify the campus community.”

Anyone with information about either incident can call the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2865.