2 dead, 2 others shot at housing complex in Rhode Island

Police say two people are dead and two others injured following a shooting in Rhode Island.
The shooting happened Thursday morning at an affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said a 66-year-old gunman killed a 47-year-old woman at the Babcock Village apartment complex and injured two others, a 38-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman.
The gunman then killed himself.
State Police Col. James Manni said police are still investigating what might have prompted the shooting.
