2 dead, 2 others shot at housing complex in Rhode Island

Police officers run past the Babcock Village apartments, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Westerly, R.I. State Police said a shooting at the affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled left at least one person dead and two others injured. (Harold Hanka/The Sun via AP)

Police say two people are dead and two others injured following a shooting in Rhode Island.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at an affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said a 66-year-old gunman killed a 47-year-old woman at the Babcock Village apartment complex and injured two others, a 38-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman.

The gunman then killed himself.

State Police Col. James Manni said police are still investigating what might have prompted the shooting.

A police officers stands outside the Babcock Village apartments, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Westerly, R.I. State Police said a shooting at the affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled left at least one person dead and two others injured. (Harold Hanka/The Sun via AP)

Rhode Island State Police walk across the street in front of the Babcock Village apartments, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Westerly, R.I., where a shooting at the affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled left at least one person dead and two others injured. (Harold Hanka/The Sun via AP)

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)