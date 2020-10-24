2 more deaths reported Saturday in Lubbock, COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Saturday said two more people died of COVID-19. The city, reporting on behalf of both Lubbock and Lubbock County, reported 176 total deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a statement from the city on Saturday:

City of Lubbock Confirms Additional COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 213 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 75 recoveries and two additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 17,141: 2,451 active, 14,515 listed as recovered and 176 deaths.

**Since the 4:00 p.m. cut off yesterday, 17 new cases have been reported or were transferred in from other jurisdictions. These cases are adjusted into the cumulative totals.

Executive Order GA-32 allows certain venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows certain counties to resume elective surgeries. Counties within Trauma Service Areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are excluded from these reopenings. Executive Order GA-32 defines high hospitalizations as at least 15 percent of a hospital’s total capacity being used for COVID-19 hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.

DSHS updated its dashboard to reflect the changes implemented with Executive Order GA-32. The City of Lubbock will be reporting the hospitalization rate as reflected on the DSHS dashboard.