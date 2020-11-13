20 shots fired in Lubbock drive-by shooting, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — On November 10 at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of 37th Street to reports of a drive-by shooting.

A police report said, “It was reported that 20 shots were fired.”

The police report said the victim, along with the victim’s fiancée and her children, were sleeping inside of their home when the victim’s fiancée woke up to the sound of gunshots.

The police report said the victim and the suspect of the shooting were in a gang together and had gotten into an argument over the recent homicide of the victim’s friend days prior.

Due to the homicide, the victim told the suspect that he was leaving the gang, the police report said.

The suspect became angry that the victim was leaving the gang and sent threatening messages to the victim before driving by the victim’s house and firing shots, the police report said.

In one of the messages, the suspect accused the victim of working for the cops and told the victim that he was going pay, the police report said.

According to the police report, three to four rounds traveled through the victim’s vehicle and into the victim’s house.

There was also a shots-fired call at that same address on November 29 according to a different police report. The victims heard seven or eight shots and police found damage to both the home and a vehicle from the November shooting.

There is no word yet on whether a suspect has been charged or arrested. We will look for updated information.