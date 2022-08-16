LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council approved a first reading of an ordinance which would allow voters to decide the fate of a $200 million bond for road improvements.

A second and final reading will be held Wednesday. Both must be approved before the bond can be put on the ballot.

Broadway will not be included in the bond, according to the project recommendation included in the resolution. In 2021, voters rejected a $174 million project that included $42 million in repairs to Broadway.

Included in the bond package going to voters in November is a widening of 114th Street from Frankford Avenue to Slide Road and from Indiana Avenue to University Avenue. Both projects aim to widen the sections to 5 lanes.

Additionally, sections of Upland Avenue from 4th Street to 66th Street are included in the bond.

Of the $200 million, $5 million will focus on a number of unpaved roadways in Districts 1 and 2.

If both readings are approved, the election will be held November 8.