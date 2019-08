LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2019 Corn Maze was revealed Wednesday morning by At’l Do Farms on Facebook.

The maze includes a Texas Tech double T, the Lubbock Christian Chaparral, musical notes, the name Lubbock and other shapes.

At’l Do Farms said opening day is September 14. The maze is located at 6323 Farm to Market Road 1294. For more information about the maze including admission costs, go to the At’l Do Farms Facebook page: CLICK HERE.