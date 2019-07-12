Most of us have a teacher that helped to shape us when we were in school. Be it elementary, middle school or high school, there is a favorite. Now is your chance to nominate a teacher for your child or allow your kids to nominate one they love. The South Plains Mall is hosting the 2019 Standout Teachers Giveaway.

Ashley Knox is the Senior Marketing Manager for the South Plains Mall and says starting on July 15th all you have to do is go to www.southplainsmall.com and make your nomination. It’s that simple! One winner will be chosen per week from July 15th-September 6th.

You can nominate anyone within 100 miles of the South Plains Mall. You can nominate as many teachers as you’d like, but you can only nominate a teacher one time. And just because they love both the teachers and families, if you make a nomination you will have your name put in a drawing for $500 for a shopping spree!

So be thinking of who you would nominate and starting Monday, July 15th you can get them entered