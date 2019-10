LUBBOCK, Texas — The League of Women Voters will be in the Community Room of Groves Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 to host a public forum on the 2020 Census: why it should be important to you and why it is important to Lubbock County.

Lubbbock Mayor Dan Pope, County Judge Curtis Parrish and U.S. Department of Commerce partnership specialist Alice Lozada will all be panelists at the event.

Groves Public Library is located at 5520 19th Street in Lubbock.