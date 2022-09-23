LUBBOCK, Texas — A man arrested in July was charged and accused of the aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in 2021, according to court documents.

He was arrested July 9 and originally charged with aggravated sexual assault, court records said. On Tuesday, four additional charges were added: one additional charge of aggravated assault, the aggravated kidnapping charge and two charges of online solicitation of a minor.

On May 4, 2021, police responded to the 5000 block of Interstate 27. It was reported that someone attempted to kidnap a teenager.

LPD at the time said the victim was jogging when the suspect, later identified in court records as Carrizalez, placed her in a chokehold.

The victim was able to fight the suspect off and run away.

A suspect sketch was created and released to the public after the attempted kidnapping.

A search warrant for DNA of a relative of Carrizales was obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. According to court documents, Carrizales refused to provide DNA to investigators, so a warrant was issued for a close relative.

The search warrant accuses Carrizales of a crime he had not been charged with as of Friday.

As of Friday, Carrizalez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of $1.2 million in bonds.