LUBBOCK, Texas — Vitalant, the Lubbock Fire Department and the Lubbock Police Department teamed up to host the annual Back the Badges Blood Drive at the South Plains Mall.

Brandon Baker, Sr., donor recruitment manager at Vitalant, said in West Texas about 100 units of blood are used everyday, seven days a week.

“We have what’s called a critical appeal, which is what we’re on right now, which means we have critically low blood supplies. Typically, that means we only have about a two to three day supply of blood,” Baker said.

Teaming up with First Responders is their thank you and a way for the community to see how critical blood donations are.

“They go on on calls every day where they see that need for blood. And people in the hospitals doctors and nurses they see that need for blood so there’s a lot of first responders out there and and they definitely know the need firsthand,” Baker said.

With COVID-19 causing certain shortages, blood donations are on that list.

“There’s only one way you can, you know, get better in that situation. And that’s to receive volunteer blood donations. We can’t manufacture blood, unfortunately. So it has to come from a volunteer blood donor,” Baker said.

Baker also said only about 3% of the eligible population donates blood.

“Without these big summertime blood drives, shortages get worse and worse and worse,” Baker said. “And it’s important that the blood is on the shelves in the hospitals when the need is there. If the bloods not there that can cause a pretty dire situation.”

