LUBBOCK, Texas — Living Word Harvest Senior Pastor Lawrance Garcia said giving back is a calling that he has followed in honor of his late son who died from cancer.

“Through the Boo Foundation and our church Living Word and our old car club we used to belong to we started doing the carnival car shows free in Los Angeles,” Garcia said.

In 2020 Garcia and his wife moved to Lubbock and immediately got involved in the community.

“The first year and a half it was just building the church and getting our recovery home off the ground,” Garcia said. “Then the Lord opened up an opportunity to do our first car show concert here in Lubbock.”

Now it’s back for the second year and bigger with a back-to-school bash including free haircuts, food and games.

Garacia said they partnered with O.L. Slaton Middle School and will be giving away over 500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

Communities in School Tradition Coordinator Jazzlin Ledesma said these types of events really impact the students.

“It’s amazing to see the unity that is in all of it. Just to see the love the community has for our kids, and our families,” Ledesma said. “To see the relief for a lot of families that’s the main thing. They don’t have to worry about the backpacks [and] the cost of all of the start to school.”

Garcia said this event goes beyond just fun, but being a positive example to youth in the community.

“If we are the Hub City then we need to put everything together and be the hub. and keep it together,” Garcia said.

The event kicks off Saturday, August 12 with a meet and greet and the Back-to-School Bash is Sunday, August 13 at O.L. Slaton Middle School from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.