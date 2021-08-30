2nd robbery, shots fired call in one day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Deputies with Lubbock County responded to a report of shots fired and a robbery Monday afternoon in the 6300 block of Highway 84 (Slaton Highway) at about 3:30 p.m. Officials have not said if there were any injuries reported. The location is the Prize City game room.

Officials have also not yet said if the case was related to a shots-fired call inside the City of Lubbock at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of 34th Street.

In the 34th Street robbery, police said two men (described only as Black males) fired three shots. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

