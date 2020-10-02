2nd victim dies after Slaton Highway crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday afternoon provided an update on the deadly crash which happened Thursday along Highway 84 near Slaton.

DPS said Juan Soliz Garcia, 59, of Fort Worth, died Thursday evening at University Medical Center as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. DPS said Garcia was a passenger seated in the second row, right side of an SUV.

DPS previously said the front-right passenger in the SUV, Eliova Franco Arispe, 89, of Colorado City, died.

DPS said a pickup truck with a trailer was going southeast on Highway 84. DPS said the SUV was going northwest on the highway.

DPS said the pickup truck “took evasive action steering hard to the left to avoid other vehicles.” The pickup went through the median and into the path of the SUV, DPS said.