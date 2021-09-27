3 arrested, aggravated kidnapping and robbery investigation in Central Lubbock

Images of Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr. and Romando Richard Martinez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police arrested three men Friday evening after someone called 9-1-1 to report a man was tied up and injured inside an apartment.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 59th Street at about 6:00 p.m.

Officers found the apartment and knocked on the door. Near the door was an open window. Someone inside immediately shut the window when police showed up, according to a police report.

“Occupants in the residence were commanded to open the front door,” the report said.

Four men came out.

One of the four was bleeding from his head. He gave police a story that officers did not believe. He later changed his story, according to the police report.

“[The victim] stated that he had been at the residence for the past three days, advising that he had been held there against his will,” the police report said.

1600 block, 59th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

He said he was “jumped” by the other three later identified as Jamie Garcia, Aniseto Olivarez Jr. and Romando Richard Martinez.

The victim told police the assault was over a set of keys to his minivan.

“[Garcia, Olivarez and Martinez] knowingly abducted [the victim] with the intent to inflict bodily injury to [the victim] and terrorize him,” the police report said.

They kept him in the apartment by threatening to harm him and his girlfriend if he left.

After making arrests and searching the apartment, officers found guns inside. The charges against Garcia, Olivarez and Martinez were aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Garcia and Olivarez were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Martinez was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.