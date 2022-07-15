ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested three people who they say were involved in a murder-for-hire deal. Detectives say 45-year-old Martin Trujillo wanted revenge against 46-year-old Gary Escareno after they had a falling out during a rental assistance scheme and Trujillo refused to pay Escareno his share of the money. They say Escareno later robbed Trujillo.

That’s when they say Trujillo hired a gang member named Freddy Granger to kill Escareno. Granger and Cassandra Dominguez met up with Trujillo and later the two drove to an area in northeast Albuquerque where police say Granger shot Escareno in the head.

Police say they have texts between the three. An acquaintance told police that Trujillo paid Granger by giving him a vehicle, 100 fentanyl pills, one pound of meth, and cash. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearm agents took Granger and Dominguez into custody July 8 on separate outstanding felony warrants. They say a gun was recovered during the arrest.

Trujillo is charged with an open count of murder and conspiracy. Granger and Dominguez are charged with murder.