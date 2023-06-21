LUBBOCK, Texas– Three people were displaced following a structure fire near 1st Street and Uvalde Avenue on Wednesday, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said crews responded to the area at 12:17 p.m. after a passerby called authorities to report flames and smoke in the area.

Fire Engine 4 arrived to see smoke “coming from a small single story residential structure.” Crews were able to make entry and were able to contain the fire to the attic.

The home suffered severe smoke damage, according to LFR. One person was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services but was not transported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help those who were displaced. LFR said its Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire