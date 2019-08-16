3 Doors Down Better Life Foundation donates to Monterey Teacher

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monterey teacher Adrianna Prado went on a shopping spree Thursday after receiving a donation from the Better Life Foundation, founded by the rock band 3 Doors Down.

“We constantly ask our kids, 24/7 throughout the year, produce for us, do this do that and you know, it’s about us teachers giving for our kids,” Prado said. “So that’s what motivated me to push all summer long.”

Prado posted a list of supplies she would need for the school year on Facebook. Chuck Brown came across the post. He said he has had a close relationship with the band for more than 20 years.

“The better life foundation supports the Hand Up foundation which is based locally here in Lubbock and we were just able to make all come together,” Brown said.

Prado said Brown called her and told her to come out to Walmart.

“I had one basket ready to go and I asked, I said ‘okay, what’s my budget?’ I wanted to be cognizant of that and he said ‘just go, it’s for you, your kids. Whatever they need,'” Prado said.

Brown said Prado is deserving of the supplies.

“We worked together when we brought the wounded warrior amputee softball team to town, that’s how I’m familiar with Adrianna,” Brown said. “When I saw her needs and her goals online, I said ‘hey man I wanna help…’ What comes around goes around.”

Prado was able to buy pencils, binders, folders and markers amongst other necessary materials.

“We need this positivity more than anything at this point,” Prado said. “We don’t teach for the money.”