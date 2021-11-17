3 new companies bringing employment to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance held a news conference Wednesday to announce three new companies coming to Lubbock. The companies will provide over 88 jobs and have a capital investment of $2.75 million.

The employment opportunities will continue to grow now until 2026.

“We’re excited that just these three companies are going to be adding 110 jobs primarily over the next five years. These are high-paying jobs between 40 and $80,000 a year on average,” John Osborne, CEO of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, said.

Osborne also says he isn’t worried about there not being enough jobs as they are plentiful.

“With all those new graduates coming in every single year, there are opportunities for them to get these jobs. We have a lot of people that are moving back from the Dallas area, or Austin or other places that want to live in Lubbock and come back,” Osborne said.

According to Osborne, from September 2020 to 2021, there have been over 5,000 jobs that were added to the local economy from local businesses.

“We continue to see a lot of companies that are interested in growing and needing to grow and hire the right talent and provide great opportunities,” said Osborne.

One new upcoming company is Arbor Frameworks and Founder, Rick Taylor, said it was a challenge, but they are excited to have American and Lubbock-made products shipped through the world.

“Adding the Lubbock made product will allow us to grow business with our current customers and expand into new markets around the world. It’s fun to see this come to fruition and then start hiring some people and get the product shipped out around the world. So, we’re just grateful for the help,” Taylor said.

To apply for these jobs, visit the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance site here.