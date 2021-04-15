3-year anniversary of Jeannie Quinn case; family has something to say

LEVELLAND, Texas — Thursday marked the third anniversary when Jeannie Quinn of Levelland was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office. Quinn was later found dead in Abilene. Her body was staged to make it look like hanging, police said.

Ricky Don Henderson of Levelland was named as a “person of interest” but not charged for her murder.

Stephanie Meeks Henderson

In March 2021, Henderson was indicted for the murder of his wife, Stephanie (Meeks) Henderson. She was reported missing on November 27, 1993. Her body has never been recovered. Henderson pleaded not guilty, and the case remained pending as of Thursday.

“Today is extra hard on Jeannie’s family as it is a reminder of what she went through on that horrible day 3 years ago when that piece of crap took her life,” John Quinn, Jeannie’s uncle, wrote on Facebook. “He took it like was nothing and did it for his own gratification.”

“We keep fighting and will never give-up for accountability to be held,” John Quinn wrote. “Jeannie was such a sweet girl who did not have a mean bone in her body. We love and miss her very much and hope she is at peace.”

Henderson is currently serving a prison sentence for providing a controlled substance to a minor.