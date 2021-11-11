300 veterans in Lubbock honored with signs on Veterans Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia continued their support and honored veterans in the Hub City to show them they are not forgotten.

Los Hermanos Familia is known for its dedication to vets. Each year they host a veteran’s reception, parade and more. This year, the reception was canceled due to COVID-19, and instead, they took on a new tradition.

“We felt like it was important to do something to let them know not to give up on us because we don’t give up on them. And so, that’s why we decided to do a sign a message that reminds them that we take a lot of pride in them,” Christy Martinez, founder of Los Hermanos Familia, said.

Many veterans heard the reception was canceled for the second year in a row and weren’t happy about it.

“Yeah, a little disappointed. It’s one thing that my brother and I both look forward to it’s something that means a lot it lets me know that the community hasn’t forgotten us.” Ronnie Villegas, a Veteran, said.

Los Hermanos Familia delivered their first sign to Ronnie. He was one out of 300 veterans.

“I think it’s definitely a sign of the times. And we hope to come back with our reception when all is safe, but we still want to continue to do the signs for other veterans,” Martinez said.

Ronnie was shocked, and it brought up his spirits.

“Oh, my gosh, humbled, humbled. Yeah, it touched me a lot,” Villegas said.

Martinez said this is a way to celebrate them individually at home and even though it may be a small token, keeping them safe is most important.

“You know, just prevent COVID spread,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the most important way to celebrate veterans is to fly your American flag.

Villegas shared one of his experiences.

“I heard one time somebody say to me, you know, I thank you for your service. And I always say, ‘You’re welcome.’ But I heard another veteran say, instead of, ‘You’re welcome.’ He said, ‘You were worth it.’

“And at the time, I didn’t understand what that meant. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a cool way to say that.’ Being in this chair and being in the position that I’m in now being disabled and knowing that it stemmed from the Marine Corps. Yeah, you’re worth it,” Villegas said.