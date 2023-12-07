CLOVIS, N.M. –The Clovis Police Department in a social media post on Thursday asked the public to help find 35-year-old Desiree Maes after she was accused of shooting 39-year-old Jennifer Gauna in the leg.

The post stated that Clovis PD were dispatched to the 700 block of Shelden on December 2 for a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene they found Guana “suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.”

Officers quickly applied a tourniquet to Guana’s leg to control the bleeding. Clovis EMS arrived at the scene and transported Guana to a hospital.

According to the post, Clovis PD detectives were asked to take over the investigation.

Clovis Police said witnesses told detectives that Maes “came to the house and immediately shot [Guana] who was standing outside.” Additionally, the post reported that after Maes shot Guana, she began to “strike [Guana] in the head with the pistol.”

Maes was also seen by witnesses breaking a windshield to a vehicle, said the post.

Through investigation detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Maes’ arrest. As of Thursday, Clovis PD said Maes has not been located.

Clovis PD encourages the public that if you see Maes or know her whereabouts to call 911 immediately or call the non-emergency line at (575)-769-1921.