4 LPD officers test positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four Lubbock Police officers, two on patrol and two who work in investigation/administration tested positive for COVID-19.

LPD issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

The Lubbock Police Department has four employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, two who work on patrol and two who work in investigations and administration. The City of Lubbock Health Department investigation into the exposures is ongoing at this time, and it is currently unknown if those on patrol were exposed through patrol or personal activities.

The LPD building was cleaned thoroughly, the investigations and administration bureaus are working from home, and employees are being screened when reporting to work to prevent further exposures. The department continues to serve the citizens of Lubbock and continues to take precautions to prevent the transfer of COVID-19.