LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed after a crash in Lynn County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash took place at 2:33 p.m. on US Highway 380 and FM 179 near Brownfield. DPS said Laurel Bush, 35, of Cleburne, Texas, was driving on FM 179 south of US Highway 380 when she “disregarded a stop sign” and collided with Armando Anthony Yglecias, 67, of Rockwall.

A 17-year-old who was a passenger in Bush’s car was taken to Lynn County Hospital where she later died. Bush was taken to University Medical Center and a 1-year-old passenger was taken to Covenant Children’s Hospital for possible minor injuries.

Yglecias and 67-year-old Joy Yglecias, of Rockwall, were both pronounced dead at the scene while 64-year-old Albert Yglecias, of Waco was taken to Lynn County Hospital where he later died. Michelle Yglecias, 57, of Waco was airlifted to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

DPS said everyone was wearing seatbelts and the crash described conditions as dry and clear.