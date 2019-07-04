4th on Broadway Announces 2019 Parade Winners

The following is a press release from Broadway Festivals:

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The 29th Annual 4th on Broadway Sonic Drive-In Parade, themed “Celebrating Heroes” has made its way from Avenue M on Broadway east, and into Mackenzie Park. Winners for 2019 are as follows:

Commercial:

1st place: American Postal Workers Union #952

2nd place: Covenant Children’s

3rd place: Latino Lubbock Magazine/Los Hermanos Familia

Non-commercial:

1st place: Filipino American Association

2nd place: Roosevelt High School Cheer

3rd place: Lubbock ISD combined bands

Cash prizes are awarded in both the non-commercial and commercial categories as follows: 1st Place – $500 and automatic free entry into the 2020 parade; 2nd Place – $250; and 3rd Place – $125.

Emcee for the parade this year is Kris Mason of KLLL radio. Judges this year are Rusty and Jean Griffin, GriffinWink Advertising; Hunter Birkelback, Aspire of Texas; and Nick Espedal, Tyler Technologies. Entries were judged on adherence to the theme, use of color and patriotic decorating, use of music, and group spirit and participation.

2018 Parade Winners

Commercial: 1st – Jarvis Metals & Recycling; 2nd – Walk By Faith Radio; 3rd – Encounter Grace Church

Non-Commercial: 1st – Filipino-American Association; 2nd – Los Hermanos Familia; 3rd – Roosevelt High School Cheer

(Press release from Broadway Festivals)