LUBBOCK, Texas — With the 33rd annual 4th on Broadway on the horizon, organizers were busy finalizing details and preparing for a day of fun. The temperatures across the Hub City have been in the triple digits lately, but that won’t stop the celebration from happening.

4th on Broadway Marketing Director Leslie Cranford is hopeful the temperatures will cool down.

“So, we are not expecting this kind of heat of course with it being West Texas that can change at any minute we know that,” Cranford said. “We don’t expect it to be nearly as hot on Tuesday fingers crossed. “

Cranford said they ordered extra water so all booths will be stocked, and parade- goers were encouraged to bring their own coolers.

“Everything is open, everybody is excited, 33rd annual we just feel like it’s getting bigger and better,” Cranford said.

Reliant Regional Manager, Anna Delano said, they will have different activity booths set up and will be a great time for all who attend.

“The music, the live music making we have over 200 local artists to celebrate and throughout the day there will be stages all over,” Delano said. “So much to do definitely a big show this year.”

River Smith’s Chicken and Catfish will return with its catfish and cobbler eating contest.

Managing Partner Chris Berry said, along with the food they will plan ahead for the heat.

“For our staff we will have tons of water bottles on hand ready to go. We will have hydration packets and different hydration options for the staff to stay cool,” Berry said. “For the participants themselves they will be in the tents, and they are usually pretty well ventilated as much as you can for that kind of heat out there.”

In case someone gets a little overheated medical professional will be nearby.

If you can’t make it, you can watch the live broadcast on KLBK at 10:00 am. For more information, click here.