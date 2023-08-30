(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host its 53rd Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, September 9 at the Garden & Arts Center located at 4215 University Avenue.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., said a press release.

According to the release, the event will have more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art.

The Fall Arts & Crafts Festival will include live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, free art activities for kids and much more.

Additionally, the Garden & Arts Center Cultural Hall gallery during the arts & crafts festival will have two exhibits, said the release.

The exhibit will showcase art, environment, sustainability featuring artists from the School of Art, Texas Tech University and Clark Family School of Environment & Sustainability, Western Colorado University. A special Needs Art Class Student exhibition will feature a collection of pastel artworks made by students.

The release stated that the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center aims to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. For more information email gac@mylubbock.us or visit www.lubbockgac.org.